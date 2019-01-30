Air accident investigators say two seat cushions have been found which are likely to have come from the plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala.

They are the first traces of the plane to be found since it disappeared over the English Channel on January 21 as it flew from France to Wales. Sala was travelling to Wales to join Cardiff City, after signing a $29 million deal with his new club.

The small single-engine plane was carrying just Sala and pilot David Ibbotson, of England, when it disappeared. Both men on board were presumed dead.

Fans pay tribute to Emiliano Sala prior to Cardiff City's match against Arsenal.

British authorities say their French counterparts found parts of two seat cushions on a beach near Surtainville in northwest France.

Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch says "from a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft."

After an official rescue operation for the light aircraft was called off late last week after three days, Sala's family raised money for a private search.

Now the AAIB says it has commissioned a vessel to conduct a search of the seabed starting this weekend. The vessel will search an area of approximately four square nautical miles designated as a priority area by AAIB.

Sala would have made his Premier League debut for Cardiff in their loss against Arsenal yesterday, and was including in the squad on the match day programme.

A moment of silence was observed before every fixture of the round to pay tribute to the footballer and Ibbotson.

