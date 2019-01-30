Amid shoes being thrown in insult, Qatar won their politically-charged match against hosts United Arab Emirates 4-0 to advance to the Asian Cup final.

The Qataris, who will host the World Cup in 2022, have won all six of their matches and have yet to concede a goal — the first country to do that at the continental soccer championship.

"It's very important and one of the main keys why we are qualified for the final," Qatar coach Felix Sanchez said about the clean sheets. "I think, obviously to not concede goals gives you more opportunities to go forward."

Qatar will face four-time champion Japan on Friday in the final. Both teams were invited last year to play at the Copa America in 2019, giving the winner of this week's match a chance to win a second continental title in July.

A regional boycott of Qatar, led by Saudi Arabia, has impacted the team's logistics at the Asian Cup and made it difficult for the country's fans to attend games. The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt are also part of the boycott.

The Qataris, however, have denied accusations that they support extremists.

"I would like to apologise to the UAE fans for the result," UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni said after the rout at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium.

"We all made mistakes but everyone did their very best. We wanted to make the UAE people happy and we tried until the end. However, we have to admit that the Qatar team was better."

Boualem Khoukhi gave Qatar the lead in the 22nd minute, and Almoez Ali doubled the advantage 15 minutes later.

The second goal prompted the UAE fans to start throwing their shoes at the Qatari players, an act which is considered to be an insult.

"It is not an easy situation but I think, I have to say that in general it was fair play," Sanchez said. "This is only a few people that you have to take in consideration."

The Asian Football Confederation said it could launch an investigation.