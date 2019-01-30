Manchester City's grip on English football's Premier League title has loosened even more after a 2-1 loss at Newcastle United while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's record winning run as Manchester United manager ended at home against Chris Wood's Burnley despite a late rally to snatch a 2-2 draw.



City had won their previous eight games in all competitions, scoring 33 goals in the process, and looked on course to close the gap on Liverpool to one point when Sergio Aguero put them in front after 24 seconds at St James' Park. But Pep Guardiola's men were nowhere near their fluent best and Salomon Rondon equalised after 66 minutes before Matt Ritchie's 80th-minute penalty secured victory for The Magpies.

"When you are behind you have to win games, and we couldn't do that," said Guardiola, who remarked before the game that one slip-up would leave City's title hopes "almost over."



Solskjaer received a reality check after his eight-game winning run as United's interim manager was ended by Burnley in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.



It could have been worse for United's top-four ambitions when they trailed 2-0 to goals by Ashley Barnes and New Zealander Wood but Paul Pogba halved the deficit with a penalty in the 87th minute and Victor Lindelof struck to level in stoppage time to deny

Burnley their first win at Old Trafford since 1962.

Burnley moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

"It's probably bitter-sweet," Wood said after his eighth goal of the season. "We would have taken a point before the game, especially coming here with the run that they're on, the form they're in and the great team that they are.

"Being 2-0 up with eight minutes to play we probably needed to do better in seeing it out, but we are going to take the positives and it's a great place to come and get a point.

"But you have to take the positives. It's another point on the road against a strong team and we've got to keep building."



The surprise setbacks for the Manchester clubs left City four points behind Liverpool who host Leicester City today, and United in sixth place, two points behind Arsenal.



The Gunners beat Cardiff City 2-1 on an emotional night at the Emirates with second-half goals by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (penalty) and Alexandre Lacazette. It was Cardiff's first game since a light aircraft carrying their new signing Emiliano Sala went missing over the English Channel on January 21.



Flowers were laid on the pitch before kick-off in respect of the Argentine who might otherwise have been making his Bluebirds debut after joining from Nantes for a club-record fee.



Manger Neil Warnock and his staff wore daffodils — a national emblem for Wales — and the yellow flowers were handed out to both Cardiff and Arsenal fans at the Emirates Stadium before the game.

"We spoke about it before the kickoff: for Emiliano we ought to try to put a performance in," Warnock said. "I can't explain how it's been this week. You've not really wanted to get out of bed, because you know what's coming. Everything was really miserable. Nobody could actually do anything about it. In the circumstances, we've only worked on it for 24 hours, the system and everything. They couldn't have given me any more tonight. I'm proud to be their manager tonight."



The away fans held up a large banner reading: "We never saw you play and never saw you score, but Emiliano our beautiful Bluebird we will love you forever more."

The result left Cardiff third from bottom, two points ahead of Fulham who staged a remarkable comeback from two-goals down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 at Craven Cottage.

Bottom side Huddersfield Town look down and out after a 1-0 home loss to 10-man Everton and are 11 points from safety.

In the battle for seventh place, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat West Ham United 3-0.