BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Connor scored back-to-back goals 34 seconds apart in the third period and delivered the only goal in a shootout to lift the Winnipeg Jets over the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots for the Jets and didn't allow anything past him in the tiebreaker, stopping Brad Marchand on Boston's final chance.

Josh Morrissey also scored for the Jets, Mark Scheifele had two assists and Winnipeg rebounded from a 3-1 loss Monday night at Philadelphia to avoid losing three straight for the first time this season.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for the Bruins. David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Marchand assisted on all three Boston goals.

Jaroslav Halak made 24 saves through overtime. Connor's backhand in the opening round of the shootout was the only try to get past either goaltender.

SABRES 5, BLUE JACKETS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Conor Sheary scored early in the third period to lift Buffalo over Columbus.

Sheary and Evan Rodrigues each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who won their first game back from a bye week and the All-Star break. They had lost four of five before the time off. Carter Hutton had 33 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cam Atkinson each had a goal an assist for Columbus, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves.

Artemi Panarin was roundly booed by his home fans when he was introduced in the starting lineup. This was Columbus' first game since Panarin's agent said the star forward would not discuss a new contract until after the season. Panarin will be an unrestricted free agent.

FLYERS 1, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Oskar Lindblom scored early, Anthony Stolarz stopped 38 shots for his second NHL shutout and Philadelphia held on to beat New York for its season-high fifth straight win.

Stolarz, making his eighth start this season and 12th of his career, got his first shutout since Dec. 11, 2016, at Detroit in his second NHL start. The Flyers, who have won six of seven overall, have outscored opponents 20-10 during their winning streak.

Alexandar Georgiev finished with 18 saves — including all seven Philadelphia shots he faced over the final two periods. New York, playing for the first time in 10 days, had won three straight.

