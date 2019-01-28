Euro-step? Try Kiwi-step.

Oklahoma City Thunder centre Steven Adams incorporated some Kiwi flavour when playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday with an impressive sidestep which went viral on social media.

After grabbing a steal, Adams dribbled down the court before taking a quick sidestep to convert a layup and give the Thunder a 64-52 lead.

The clever move, known as the euro-step, caught global attention on social media with fans praising the Kiwi's footwork as something the All Blacks would be proud of.

Advertisement

Some even offered a few new name suggestions for Adams' rendition.

"All of New Zealand just did the warrior dance," one fan commented on Twitter.

"The hakastep," one Twitter user suggested, while another commented "Kiwistep. Hillarious [sic]."

All of New Zealand just did the warrior dance pic.twitter.com/RMS4GfV8Zx — Austin King (@AuskingAustin) January 28, 2019

Great move.... 😍😍 — RatiRed (@RatiRed) January 28, 2019

The hakastep — Ostinato Chadwick (@Chaddywickers) January 28, 2019

Adams' slick moves came just days after the big man was not named as a starter for the All-Star game.

The league announced the starters from both the Western and Eastern Conference on Friday.

Adams was beaten out in the Western Conference frontcourt category by basketball greats LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Thunder teammate Paul George.

He could still be named as a reserve, which are selected by the coaches, but Adams indicated he would have no problem being left out entirely, telling ESPN that he would quite enjoy being able to take a break during the All-Star festivities.

"I do like my All-Star break mate - it's a tough season," Adams said.

"I think a lot of people would like to see me there - it'll be really big for New Zealand in that aspect.

"But if I'm being selfish mate, yeah I'd probably like a wee break."

What's more, Monday's manoeuvre was some revenge after Adams had been mocked on Twitter for failing (dismally) with a similar attempt at the Euro-step against the Pelicans three days earlier.