Police have used the unruly tourist saga to have a laugh at the expense of the New Zealand cricket team after the two humiliating defeats against the touring Indians.

New Zealanders have been gripped in recent weeks by a story about a group of troublesome British tourists travelling around the country.

The Eastern District Police Facebook page is now carrying a warning to the public to beware of another group of tourists accused of "mugging innocent locals".

Police would like to issue a warning to members of the public about the exploits of a group touring the country at the... Posted by Eastern District Police on Saturday, 26 January 2019

"Witnesses report seeing this group badly assault an innocent looking bunch of New Zealanders in both Napier and Mt Maunganui in the last week. Extra care should be taken if you are carrying anything that looks like a cricket bat or ball."

Advertisement

The hilarious Facebook post has since been widely shared across social media platforms and is flying around India accumulating thousands of shares and likes.

One Kiwi fan wrote: "You could lock up all 11 tonight and they'd still beat us. Great team."

Meanwhile, another fan offered some advice to the police with the comment: "Just a hunch, tell your detectives to hang around in Mount Maunganui, I suspect there could be a repeat offence in a few days".









The post also found a chord with former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, who shared a screenshot of the police warning from his Twitter page calling it "very clever".

The Black Caps will meet the visitors for the third ODI today in Tauranga.