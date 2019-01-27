MADRID (AP) — Alvaro Morata says he is eager to transfer from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid, where the Spain striker started playing as a child.

Morata said early Sunday morning upon arrival in the Spanish capital that "I am very happy and eager for this be a done deal so I can train with my teammates."

Atletico has not made his transfer official.

The 26-year-old Morata would return to the Spanish league after a disappointing year-and-a-half with Chelsea.

Morata is poised to join a team coached by Diego Simeone and led by France forward Antoine Griezmann.

Morata left Atletico's youth program in 2007 and joined rival Real Madrid's academy a year later. He went on to become a top talent for Madrid, helping it win two Champions League titles. He also played for Juventus in Italy's Serie A from 2014-16.

Atletico is in second place in the Spanish league and will face Juventus in the Champions League round-of-16 starting on Feb. 20.

