BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Durant had 33 points and nine rebounds, Stephen Curry scored 24 points and Klay Thompson had 21, including two key free throws for Golden State on Saturday night to beat the Boston Celtics 115-111 and give the Warriors their 10th win in a row.

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points with 10 assists and Al Horford had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which had won five straight and 10 in a row at home.

In a game that featured 21 lead changes, the Warriors took a 113-111 lead with 47 seconds left on Thompson's only free throws of the game and held on as Boston had three chances to tie it or take the lead. Marcus Smart rimmed out on a 3-pointer, Irving airballed a fadeaway from the baseline and Marcus Morris was short on a 3.

Draymond Green missed two free throws, but he got his own rebound and then Curry made a pair of foul shots with 6.2 seconds left to ice it.

The matchup of the defending NBA champions and one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference had a sold-out TD Garden standing for the final two minutes. The crowd included several New England Patriots on the eve of their departure for the Super Bowl, including owner Bob Kraft and defensive backs Jason and Devin McCourty.

Golden State opened a 56-47 lead in the last five minutes of in the second quarter, but the Celtics scored the next 10 points to erase it. The Warriors hit the first basket of the fourth to open a 92-84 lead, but Boston scored seven in a row and, after a basket by Thompson, another five straight to take a 96-94 lead.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Durant dribbled out the clock at the end of the first quarter and then, after the buzzer, sank a half-court shot that didn't count. ... The last team to have five reigning all-stars on the floor at the same time was the 1975-76 Boston Celtics of Dave Cowens, John Havlicek, Jo Jo White, Paul Silas and Charlie Scott, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. ... It's the third time in five seasons the Warriors have ended an opponent's 10-game home winning streak. They snapped San Antonio's 48-game streak in 2016 and a 13-game streak for Cleveland in 2018.... DeMarcus Cousins picked up his fourth foul early in the third and his fifth about three minutes into the second half. He played just 24 minutes but had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Celtics: Irving had his 11th double-double with points and assists. The last Celtic with 11 of that kind of double-double was Larry Bird in 1986-87.

HOME-COURT EDGE

The Celtics brought a 10-game home winning streak into the game, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr was prepared for the struggle of playing at the TD Garden on a Saturday night.

"It's a tough place to play, and an 8:30 start, which means an extra hour of beer time for the local Bostonians," Kerr, whose team was playing the fourth of five straight road games, said before the start. "So probably going to be a little loud in there tonight."

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Indiana on Monday.

Celtics: Host Brooklyn on Monday.

