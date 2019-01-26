DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Rolex 24 at Daytona has started with a heavyweight lineup that includes beloved champion Alex Zanardi in a field full of superstars.

The two-time CART champion and former Formula One driver is racing in North America for the first time since both legs were severed in a 2001 crash in Germany. BMW designed a steering wheel that allows Zanardi to race without his prosthetics using levers to brake, accelerate, shift and adjust the fuel parameters in the engine.

The Bobby Rahal-owned team didn't reveal its driver rotation before the start of Saturday's race but Zanardi was expected to get in the car at the first driver change. The team has choreographed the stops to roughly 15 seconds and that includes swapping the steering wheel for his teammates.

The Italian has been swarmed by fans and competitors in Daytona and has been an inspiration for his attitude and accomplishments — he's won four gold medals in hand cycling in two different Olympics — and he's overshadowed all the other drivers in the field. John Edwards, his teammate on RLL, went to the grocery store in his uniform Friday night and was stopped by a fan who wondered if Edwards had ever met Zanardi.

Edwards opened the race with Zanardi on deck based on the rotation the team used when practicing driver swaps.

Chip Ganassi Racing's reigning class champion team had the first major problem of the event when Ryan Briscoe went off course roughly an hour into the event. His Ford GT suffered damage and Briscoe went down three laps from the leaders. The team of Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Scott Dixon won the GT Le Mans class last season.

Mazda Team Joest broke a 26-year-old track record in qualifying for the pole and driver Oliver Jarvis led the field to the green flag at the start of the twice-round-the-clock endurance race. He had a pair of Acura's from Team Penske right behind him and Juan Pablo Montoya, a three-time overall Rolex winner, needed roughly 40 minutes to get past Jarvis and take over the lead.

Ricky Taylor started the race in the second Penske car and followed his teammate past Jarvis to put the Penske cars 1-2 in the opening hour. Watching from his perch on the pit stand was team owner Roger Penske, who promised he'd watch the entire 24-hour event and not take a nap for the second consecutive year.

Penske, who turns 82 next month and will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night, said he refused to risk stepping away and missing a critical moment for his race cars.

"It would be my luck to look at the scoring, see we are 25th and have no idea what happened," Penske said roughly an hour before the race. "I'm here to be part of the solution if there's a problem."

Jordan Taylor was at the wheel for Wayne Taylor Racing in the opening stint. Waiting for his chance in the Wayne Taylor car was Fernando Alonso, retired from Formula One in November, back at the Rolex for a second consecutive season.

Bia Figueiredo started the race for an all-female lineup driving for Meyer Shank Racing, a project formed by scientist Jackie Heinricher in her bid to promote women in the sport. Heinricher is the amateur on the team but hurt her back testing the car in December and is not driving at Daytona. She brought in two-time IMSA class champion Christina Nielsen to fill the gap. The lineup also includes Katherine Legge and Simona de Silvestro.

IMSA is celebrating its 50th anniversary season this year, and the Rolex is considered the kickoff of the motorsports calendar. The star-studded field and debut of NBC Sports as the series' television partner has raised the enthusiasm around this event. NBC had Townsend Bell and AJ Allmendinger, who are both driving in this race, open the coverage as contributing analysts.

