Naomi Osaka is out to claim a second straight major crown after winning her maiden grand slam title at last year's US Open.

That victory was marred by a spectacular Serena Williams meltdown and the Japanese star will be hoping for sweeter memories this time around if she's able to do the business at Melbourne Park.

Petra Kvitova is the feel-good story of the Open and is plotting to win her third grand slam after triumphing at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014. If she gets up, it will be her first major trophy since being stabbed in a terrifying home invasion that threatened to end her career in 2016.

10.05pm: Stars get aggressive early

Neither Naomi Osaka nor Petra Kvitova showed any signs of nerves to start the match as both women served well and hit hard.

Osaka took a 2-1 lead when she held her second service game to love.

Despite being two of the biggest hitters on tour, each player often moved inside the baseline to receive as they both showed an aggressive approach to assert their dominance over the other.

"They have both assumed that positive, aggressive position straight off the bat," Aussie tennis great Alicia Molik said in commentary for Channel 9.

Fellow commentator Jim Courier added: "Look how aggressive she (Kvitova) is on the second serve. Nearly a metre inside and she is throttling the return on second serves tonight already."

Osaka stayed cool in the fifth game as she saved two break points to edge ahead 3-2 before Kvitova saved a break point of her own in the next game to level things up at 3-3.

8.30pm: Osaka myth busted as frenzy gets 'out of control'

There's plenty up for grabs when Naomi Osaka and Petra Kvitova face off tonight for the first time in their careers.

Neither has been atop the WTA rankings but whoever wins will be the new World No. 1. Osaka is trying to win a second consecutive major trophy to go along with the one she earned at the US Open last September, while she also would be the first player — male or female — from Japan to be No. 1.

The 21-year-old will also become the first player since Jennifer Capriati in 2001 to win a major at the first attempt after securing a maiden grand slam title.

Osaka's quirky answers at press conferences, relatable honesty and self-confessed awkward nature have made her one of the most popular players on tour. Giving a humerous take about her incredible popularity, The Ringer's Brian Phillips wrote: "This whole 'tennis fans love Naomi Osaka' thing — it's completely out of control. Every time she plays, my phone starts buzzing like a hive of woozy bees. 'She's so cool.' 'She's the best.' 'I LOVE HER.'"

Phillips' friends aren't the only ones who think like that.

While Osaka is softly-spoken, WTA insider Courtney Nguyen says it's a mistake to think she's easily intimidated, claiming it's a myth her quiet approach to life translates to her actions on the court.

"I think she's just a lot stronger than her soft-spokeness kind of gives away. We keep thinking that this girl is this shy, wilting flower and she's absolutely not and we see that on the court time and time again," Nguyen was quoted as saying in an article posted on the Australian Open website.

"I think that her ambition is a big one and that she has the strength and the discipline to forgo all the distraction and to just focus on her tennis, and that makes her happy."