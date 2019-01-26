DETROIT (AP) — Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue took one step toward defending their ice dancing title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, finishing atop the standings after Friday's rhythm dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates were second heading into Saturday's free dance, followed by Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker.

The ice dancing competition is one of the most anticipated events of the week, in part because the top teams have plenty of ties to Michigan. Hubbell was born in Michigan, and she and Donohue used to train there. Chock and Bates are from Michigan as well.

Those two teams now train in Montreal under the same coaches — with Hawayek and Baker there as well.

Advertisement

"We're pretty lucky that we get to train with the best in the world," Donohue said. "We're pushing each other. ... We've got such a unique, incredible atmosphere where we all love each other, we all want to beat each other."

Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who were fourth after the rhythm dance, train in Novi, Michigan.

Hubbell and Donohue received a score of 84.56, ahead of 82.33 for Chock and Bates.

"We are so happy to be back in Detroit," said Chock, who had ankle surgery in the offseason. "It wasn't too long ago that we moved from here up to Montreal, and our family and friends are still here."

The top three teams shared a news conference after skating, and Hubbell said family members are planning to tailgate together Saturday.

"We're just hoping that they all actually make it to the event to see us skate," Hawayek said.

Hubbell and Donohue won the U.S. title last year and won silver at the world championships, so it's no surprise that they're in contention again. Chock and Bates were U.S. champions in 2015 and finished third in 2018.

Maia and Alex Shibutani, who won bronze at the Olympics last year, are not competing this season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister