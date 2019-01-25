REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — The Saskatchewan Roughriders promoted special teams coordinator Craig Dickenson to head coach Friday

The 47-year-old Dickenson is the older brother of Calgary Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson.

"It is a great honor to be the head coach of this storied franchise," Dickenson said. "I look forward to working with this talented group of players and coaches moving forward."

The first-time head coach will remain special teams coordinator

Dickenson spent 16 seasons as a CFL assistant with Saskatchewan, Calgary, Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton. From Great Falls, Montana, he was a kicker at the University of Montana.