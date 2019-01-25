BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia lost two wickets in the first session Friday but overtook Sri Lanka's first-innings total of 144 on the second day of the day-night test at the Gabba.

Resuming overnight on 72 for two, the home side reached 159-4 at tea, a lead of 15 runs. Not-out batsmen Marnus Labuschagne (36) and Travis Head (29) had put on 77 runs for the hosts.

Australia lost Marcus Harris and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon early before Labuschagne and Head helped the hosts recover.

Harris looked set at stumps on opening night but threw away his chance at a big score when he pushed one straight to point on 44 from the last ball of the opening over.

Advertisement

Lyon went the following over when he edged Suranga Lakmal to second slip, leaving Australia 82-4. Openers Usman Khawaja and Joe Burns fell early on the opening day.

Sri Lanka has never won a test match in Australia.

____

More AP Cricket: www.apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports