LONDON (AP) — Chelsea responded to the recent criticism from manager Maurizio Sarri by beating Tottenham in a penalty shootout on Thursday to advance to the English League Cup final.

David Luiz scored the decisive penalty to give Chelsea at 4-2 shootout win after the team's 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge left the teams level 2-2 on aggregate.

Tottenham, which had been seeking a first trophy since the 2008 League Cup, saw its 1-0 advantage from the first leg wiped out by N'Golo Kante's strike which went through the legs of Moussa Sissoko and Paulo Gazzaniga.

Eden Hazard, who was labelled an "individual player" and "not a leader" by Sarri on Wednesday, then netted following a flowing move to give Chelsea a 2-1 aggregate lead.

But Fernando Llorente's header took the game to penalties, where Eric Dier sent Tottenham's third spot kick soaring into the stand and Lucas Moura's weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Luiz kept his composure to drill his shot low into the net as Chelsea reached the Feb. 24 final against Manchester City, giving Sarri a chance to claim his first managerial silverware. The wait goes on for Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, who is yet to win a trophy as a manager.