NEW YORK (AP) — It's No. 1 against No. 2 in an all-Egyptian men's and women's squash final at the Tournament of Champions in Grand Central Terminal.

The men's final on the glass-enclosed court Thursday night features top-ranked Mohamed ElShorbagy against Ali Farag. On the women's side, No. 1 Raneem El Weilily faces defending champion Nour El Sherbini.

Egyptian men have won the title five of the last six years and a woman three of the past four years.

ElShorbagy defeated No. 5 compatriot Karim Abdel Gawad 7-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in the semifinals on Wednesday night. Farag stopped No. 4 Tarek Momen 11-9, 11-8, 11-3.

El Weilily rallied from 3-8 in the third game and defeated No. 4 Joelle King of New Zealand 9-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-9. El Sherbini beat No. 3 Nour El Tayeb 13-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-4.