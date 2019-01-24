Two years ago, Petra Kvitova missed the Australian Open, just weeks after her racquet-holding left hand was stabbed by an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic.

Tomorrow — back to her best during what she calls her "second career" — Kvitova will play for the championship at Melbourne Park.

Taking control after the court's retractable roof was closed as the temperature soared toward 38degC yesterday, the No7-seeded Kvitova surged to a 7-6 (2) 6-0 semifinal victory over 35th-ranked American Danielle Collins.

She will play Naomi Osaka in the final tomorrow after the Japanese US Open champion continued her quest for back-to-back grand slam titles with a fighting 6-2 4-6 6-4 over Karolina Pliskova.

While 21-year-old Osaka will be striving to become the first woman to land consecutive majors since the great Serena Williams in 2015, Kvitova is driven by vastly different reasons.

The Czech star's career derailed just before Christmas in 2016 when a man posing as a tradesman entered her home in Prostejov in the Czech Republic.

Demanding cash, he attacked her, holding a knife to her throat, but Kvitova fought back, with the knife almost severing her index finger on her dominant left hand in the struggle.

It took almost four hours for doctors to insert a pin into that finger and repair the tendon damage in her others, as well as damage to two nerves. She was told she had a 10 per cent chance of playing elite tennis again.

"It means everything," Kvitova said of reaching her first major final since the knife attack.

"I worked very hard to be in the final of a tournament, final of a major. Finally I have made it. I will really enjoy the final and, whatever happens, I am very, very happy."

Kvitova stretched her winning streak to 11 matches and has a chance to rise to No1 in the WTA rankings if she can collect her first Australian Open title to go alongside the two she earned at Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014.

Against Collins, who was 0-5 at major tournaments until last week, Kvitova was the more aggressive throughout, mixing big lefty forehands and well-timed pushes forward to the tune of a 30-9 edge in total winners.

But the key to the outcome might have been what happened at 4-all after 35 minutes of action. That's when the decision finally was made to close the 15,000-seat stadium's cover, drawing cheers of approval from broiling spectators.

Kvitova probably wanted to applaud, too.

"I was happier than the fans that the roof closed," she said afterward. "I like to play indoors. It helped me a little bit."

She's made clear over the years she is not a huge fan of playing in stifling heat. Not too many people truly are, of course, but someone like Collins, a 25-year-old from Florida, might be more used to that sort of thing.

The match was suspended for about five minutes and when play resumed, it went from being completely even to tilted in Kvitova's favour. She dominated the tiebreaker and the second set.

The chair umpire was Carlos Ramos, the official who penalised Serena Williams a game in last year's chaotic US Open final, and Collins got into two testy exchanges with him.

First in the tiebreaker, then in the opening game of the second set, Collins protested that Ramos was applying rules differently than umpires had in her earlier matches. Whether or not there was merit to what she was saying, it seemed clear that the back-and-forths with Ramos didn't help Collins.