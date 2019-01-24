ISLAMABAD (AP) — A women's cricket team from the West Indies will tour Pakistan for three Twenty20 matches at Karachi which the Pakistan Cricket Board sees it as "a major step toward revival of international cricket in the country."

Pakistan has hosted only short limited-overs series against Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, World XI and the West Indies since terrorists attacked a Sri Lanka cricket team bus at Lahore in 2009.

PCB chief operating officer Subhan Ahmed said in a statement on Thursday that Cricket West Indies has "endorsed" PCB's position that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other country by agreeing to send its women's team for a tour later this month.

"We are confident that this tour will go a long way in the complete revival of international cricket in Pakistan," Ahmed said.

The March 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus by 12 gunmen near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore killed six Pakistan policeman and two civilians and injured six members of the Sri Lankan team.

