TORONTO (AP) — Nazem Kadri recorded the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Washington 6-3 on Wednesday night and dealt the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals their seventh straight loss.

Auston Matthews, Nikita Zaitsev and Mitch Marner also scored for Toronto. William Nylander added three assists, while Morgan Rielly and Connor Brown had two each. Frederik Andersen stopped 41 shots for the win.

The Leafs came in having lost two straight, four in a row and five of six at Scotiabank Arena, and seven of their last 10 overall.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin and Matt Niskanen scored for Washington, which was playing for the third time in four nights.

Braden Holtby, who had allowed 11 goals on his last 54 shots against coming into Wednesday, finished with 31 saves. T.J. Oshie added two assists for the Capitals, who have allowed 30 goals in their last five games.

With his second-period goal, Ovechkin tied Sergei Fedorov for the top spot among Russian-born players with 1,179 career points.

CANADIENS 2, COYOTES 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Reilly scored in the third period, Carey Price made 30 saves and Montreal beat Arizona in Alex Galchenyuk's return to his old city.

Jonathan Drouin also scored for the Canadiens, who have won five of six.

Price earned his 20th victory of the season. He has stopped 133 of the last 137 shots he's faced during a four-game personal winning streak.

Conor Garland scored for the Coyotes, who were playing the second game of a back-to-back set after a 3-2 victory in Ottawa on Tuesday night. Calvin Pickard, in his Coyotes debut, stopped 22 shots.

Galchenyuk was the Canadiens' first-round draft pick in 2012 and played six seasons with Montreal before being traded last summer.

