BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — James Anderson lifted England with a four-wicket burst to help restrict West Indies to 264-8 on the opening day of the first test on Wednesday.

After West Indies reached 174-3, Anderson helped turn the contest in England's favor, seeing off the settled duo of Shai Hope and Roston Chase, bouncing out Shane Dowrich and finishing with a caught and bowled off captain Jason Holder.

He closed with 4-33, while Ben Stokes pounded some life into a gentle pitch to claim three wickets.

Hope led the West Indies batsmen with 57 runs off 148 balls before nicking an inside edge to the alert Ben Foakes, one of three half centuries on the day. Shimron Hetmyer, who had been dropped on three, finished with an unbeaten 56.

England's bowlers struggled throughout the morning session and West Indies looked set to end the day well on top until Anderson used the new ball with devastating effect.

Roston Chase fed Root at slip for 54, Dowrich got into a tangle when Anderson went short and Holder offered a simple return catch as the West Indies lost control.

Stokes got in on the act once more before stumps, beating Kemar Roach for pace.