Veteran sports writer Ivan Maisel of ESPN has taken on the task of telling the tale of college football, starting from the very beginning.

College football turns 150 this year, and to celebrate the sesquicentennial, ESPN is planning a mountain of content, including 35 hours of television programming. Maisel has taken on the role of lead historian. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Maisel joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss how he and his colleagues went about the enormous task of chronicling a sport that spans the country.

Maisel details the challenges, gives a preview of what's to come and reveals some of his favorite finds. He is currently using his reporting to teach a continuing education class at Stanford on the history of college football.

