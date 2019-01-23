Dane Coles will remain on New Zealand shores for at least another two seasons.

The All Blacks and Hurricanes hooker has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2021, following in the footsteps of Hurricanes teammate Ardie Savea, who re-signed through to 2021 in mid-December.

Coles has had a rough go of things in recent years with injuries derailing his career, spending the majority of the 2018 season on the sidelines after suffering an injury playing for the All Blacks late in 2017.

"I still feel like there are things that I want to achieve in New Zealand with teams that mean a lot to me," Coles said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Missing all of last year's Super Rugby season with injury made me realise just how much I missed being out there for the Hurricanes and I want more time in the jersey."

The 32-year-old hooker, who was among a number of star players off contract at the end of this year, made his return to rugby late in the 2018 season, donning the black jersey again on the All Blacks end of year tour.

Healthy, Coles is expected to be a huge part of the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup plans as they look to claim the Webb Ellis Trophy for the third time in as many tournaments.

Coles has played for the All Blacks 60 times since making his debut in 2012, and was part of the All Blacks' World Cup-winning squad in 2015, and captained the Hurricanes to their maiden Super Rugby championship in 2016.