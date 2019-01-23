LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called on Eden Hazard to "respect himself" and do more to fulfil his potential, saying the winger is "more an individual player than a leader."

The latest remarks from the straight-talking Sarri came four days after the Italian coach questioned the attitude and character of his squad following a 2-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Hazard's long-term future at Chelsea is uncertain amid reported interest from Real Madrid, with Sarri saying Wednesday the Belgium captain "has not decided yet if he wants to stay here or if he wants a new experience in another club."

Speaking about Hazard's attributes, Sarri says "he has to do more, because the potential is higher than the performances, I think. He has to respect, first of all, himself."

Asked if Hazard can be one of the leaders of the team, Sarri says "at the moment, he's not a leader. He's a great player."

