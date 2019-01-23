Serena Williams sensationally crashed out the Australian Open, falling to Karolina Pliskova in a three-set quarter-final thriller after hitting the wall on a hot day in Melbourne.



Pliskova saved four match points as she rallied from 5-1 down in a tense deciding set to advance to her first semi-final at Melbourne Park with a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory over the American.

On Williams's first match point, in the seventh game of the third set, the American was called for a foot-fault.

Compounding the misery, Williams lost the point when she jarred her ankle. That proved a turning point as Pliskova stormed through the next five games to seal an unlikely victory as Williams visibly tired.

Pliskova admitted she thought her tournament was over. "I was almost in the locker-room but now I am standing here as a winner — it is a very good feeling," Czech Pliskova said after the two-hour, 10-minute battle on Rod Laver Arena.

"She was playing very well, especially at the end of the second set. She went for her shots and she was aggressive and I played too passive.

"I said, 'Let's try this game 5-2, maybe I will have a couple of chances'. She got a little bit shaky in the end so I took my chances and I won."

The Czech will play Japanese fourth seed and reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka in today's semifinals, while Williams remains stranded one grand slam shy of Margaret Court's all-time record 24 major singles titles.

Serena Williams screams with frustration after dropping another point in her quarter-final match against Karolina Pliskova yesterday. Photo / Getty Images

Williams said her ankle didn't appear to be injured after the match.

"My ankle seems to be fine. I don't usually know until the next day. I think she just played lights out on match points, hitting lines," she said. "She just played unbelievable on match points.

"I literally did everything I could on those match points — I can't say that I choked on those match points. She literally played her best tennis ever on those shots."

Pliskova's previous best grand slam result was a loss in the 2016 US Open final to Angelique Kerber.



No4-seeded Osaka advanced by beating No6 Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-1. Williams' surprising loss scuttled a much-anticipated rematch after her loss to Osaka in the chaotic US Open final last September.

The match was played under a stifling sun and Williams often stepped into the patches of shade behind each baseline. She did not start well and her mistakes were mounting and deficit was growing.

Only after trailing by a set and a break at 3-2 in the second did Williams seem to get going. From there, she immediately earned her first break point of the match and converted it to get to 3-all, beginning a run in which she claimed nine of 11 games.

That seemed to put her in control. And then it all changed. Serving for the victory at 5-1, 40-30, Williams was called for a foot fault — reminiscent of an infamous such call at the US Open a decade ago. She twisted her left ankle on the next point and dumped a forehand into the net and went go on to cede that game.

Not a big deal, right? She still had a sizeable lead. Except three more match points would follow, and Pliskova staved off each one as Williams continued to hunt shade and make unforced errors.

Williams would again serve for the match at 5-3 — and again get broken. The owner of the most feared and respected serve in women's tennis was broken for a third time in a row at 5-all, and Pliskova was on her way.