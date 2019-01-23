WASHINGTON (AP) — Tomas Hertl completed his hat trick by scoring in overtime, and the San Jose Sharks withstood Alex Ovechkin's three goals to beat the Washington Capitals 7-6 on Tuesday night and hand the defending Stanley Cup champions their sixth consecutive defeat.

Hertl scored 2:48 into the 3-on-3 session, and a handful of hats were tossed onto the ice. Many more cascaded down earlier after Ovechkin's third hat trick this season and 23rd of his career, but that came in a losing effort because of Evander Kane's dramatic goal that helped the Sharks end their three-game skid.

With goaltender Martin Jones pulled for an extra attacker, Kane beat Braden Holtby with a second left in regulation for his second of the night. Holtby allowed seven goals on 43 shots in what was not one of the All-Star goalie's finest performances.

Joe Pavelski and Logan Couture also scored for San Jose, which has allowed six goals in each of its past four games.

Advertisement

T.J. Oshie, Andre Burakovsky and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored for Washington, which has lost six in a row for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

COYOTES 3, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice and added an assist to lead Arizona over Ottawa.

Derek Stepan also scored for the Coyotes, who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games. Darcy Kuemper stopped 25 shots.

Bobby Ryan and Ryan Dzingel had the goals for the Senators. Craig Anderson, making his second start after missing 12 games with a concussion, finished with 30 saves.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports