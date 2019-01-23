TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Longtime NFL assistant Tom Clements has been hired as passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach on the staff of new coach Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.

The 65-year-old Clements, who has been out of the NFL the past two years, will be the primary offensive assistant because there will be no offensive coordinator on the staff, with Kingsbury calling plays and doing other coordinator-type duties.

Clements coached for the Green Bay Packers for 11 seasons. He was quarterbacks coach there from 2006-2011, offensive coordinator from 2012-14 and associate head coach/offense in 2015-16.

In Green Bay, Clement helped develop Aaron Rodgers and he's counted on to do the same kind of work with Josh Rosen, who just completed a difficult rookie season, a 3-13 campaign that resulted in coach Steve Wilks being fired.

