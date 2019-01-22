RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former World Cup winner Cafu will present Friday's Copa America draw in Rio de Janeiro.

Tournament organizers said on Tuesday the Brazilian will be assisted by countrymen Zico, Ze Roberto and Marta, Argentina's Javier Zanetti, Uruguay's Diego Lugano, Colombia's Francisco Maturana and Paraguay's Romerito.

The South American tournament's trophy will be brought onto the stage by Chile's Jean Beausejour. The Chileans won Copa America in 2015 and the special centennial edition of 2016.

Host Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay are the top teams in each group. Pot two includes Peru, Colombia, and Chile, while the third pot has Japan, Paraguay, and Venezuela.

The fourth counts Ecuador, Bolivia, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar.

Guest teams Japan and Qatar will not be allowed in the same group.

