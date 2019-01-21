Record-chasing Novak Djokovic is feeling sore and tired following his late-finishing win over Daniil Medvedev, but thinks he will be OK for his Australian Open quarterfinal match against Kei Nishikori.

"I didn't feel so great, you know, in the last 20 minutes of the match or so," Djokovic, aiming for a record seventh men's title in Australia, said after overcoming a couple of tumbles and a series of energy-sapping baseline exchanges in the 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-3 win.

Immediately after the match, he said in a TV interview that he had never felt fresher.

At a later news conference, he was more circumspect about his preparation for Wednesday's quarterfinals.

"It was not the fall. It was not particularly the fall. It was just, you know, a little bit of fatigue, a little bit of back," he said. "Nothing major. But there are a couple of things that have surfaced, so to say, you know, after a match like this.

"We'll see tomorrow how the body reacts, but I'm confident I can recover and I can be ready for next one."