PARIS (AP) — Marseille scraped a 1-0 win at Caen in the French league on Sunday to take some pressure off coach Rudi Garcia.

Morgan Sanson headed in a cross from fellow midfielder Kevin Strootman in the 47th minute, giving last season's Europa League runner-up its first win in Ligue 1 since Nov. 25 and moving it up to seventh place.

Normandy side Caen, which is 16th, had defender Frederic Guilbert sent off for a second yellow card in the 52nd but went close to equalizing in stoppage time.

Marseille moved one point behind sixth-placed Montpellier, which drew 0-0 at Rennes on Sunday.

Also, Angers beat Nantes 1-0 with a winner four minutes into injury time from midfielder Angelo Fulgini. Angers leapfrogged Nantes, which recently sold top scorer Emiliano Sala to Premier League Cardiff, into 14th spot.

Later Sunday, Saint-Etienne was hosting fierce local rival Lyon with both teams vying for third place. Also, Dijon was facing Bordeaux.

On Saturday, runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain crushed bottom club Guingamp 9-0 but lost midfielder Marco Verratti to a left ankle injury, making Verratti doubtful for the Champions League last-16 first leg away to Manchester United on Feb. 12.

