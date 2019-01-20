DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in his sixth triple-double this season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 124-102 on Saturday night.

Jamal Murray scored 26 points as Denver won for the third time in four games. Trey Lyles had 16 points and Monte Morris finished with 15.

The Nuggets went 15 for 37 from 3-point range. Murray made four 3s, and Jokic, Morris and Malik Beasley each had three.

Cleveland closed out a six-game trip with its third consecutive loss. It has dropped 15 of 16 overall.

Ante Zizic led the Cavaliers with 23 points. Rodney Hood had 18 points, and Cedi Osman finished with 17.

Jokic secured his 22nd career triple- double by late in the third quarter, and the Nuggets carried a 25-point lead into the fourth. They substituted freely throughout the final period.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: G J.R. Smith remains away from the team due to personal reasons. ... F Tristan Thompson was sidelined by left foot soreness.

Nuggets: F Juancho Hernangomez missed the game with an abdominal strain. ... Coach Michael Malone said there is still no timeline for the return of G Isaiah Thomas, who is rehabbing from right hip surgery that has sidelined him since last spring. Responding to a report that Thomas could return sometime in February, Malone said: "There is nothing that has been said about February. You will see him when he is ready to play."

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Nuggets: Play at Utah on Wednesday night.