TORONTO (AP) — Danny Green had a season-high 24 points and set a franchise record with seven 3-pointers in the third quarter, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Memphis Grizzlies 119-90 on Saturday night.

Serge Ibaka scored 18 points, Pascal Siakam had 17 and the Raptors extended their home winning streak to nine. Toronto is 20-4 at home.

Green shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range in the third quarter and Toronto made 10 from long range in the period, outscoring Memphis 45-14 to take a 100-62 lead into the fourth.

Green had 21 points in the third, one shy of Kyle Lowry's franchise record for a quarter. He matched a career high with eight 3s for the game. He also made eight 3-pointers against Minnesota in 2013.

Norman Powell scored 14 points, C.J. Miles matched his season high with 13 and Lowry had 12 as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games.

Toronto finished 17 for 36 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 points, Shelvin Mack had 14 and Ivan Rabb had 13 points and 10 rebounds as the short-handed Grizzlies lost for the 11th time in 12 games. Memphis has lost seven straight on the road.

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard missed his second straight game for rest. Leonard also sat out Thursday's win over Phoenix, the second game of a back-to-back.

The Grizzlies were without centres Marc Gasol (sore back) and Joakim Noah (personal reasons).

Ibaka scored 10 points in the first, and the Raptors closed the quarter with a 7-2 spurt to lead 23-19 after one.

Toronto led 55-48 at halftime.

The Raptors opened the third with a 10-0 run as Memphis didn't score for 3:13. Green's long-range barrage put the Grizzlies in a hole they could not climb out of.

Chris Boucher, Jordan Loyd and Malachi Richardson all played for Toronto after combining for 67 points for the G-League's Raptors 905 in a Saturday afternoon home win over Greensboro.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis missed six straight shots to start the game before a 3-pointer by Temple. ... After matching a season-high 16 3-pointers in Friday's loss at Boston, Memphis shot 10 for 29 from long range. ... The Grizzlies made 26 turnovers, leading to 38 points.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (personal reasons) was absent for the third straight game. ... Miles matched his carer-best with five steals, all of them coming in the first half. ... Toronto has twice won a record 12 straight at home, doing so most recently last season. ... The Raptors are unbeaten at home since a Dec. 9 loss to Milwaukee. ... Toronto has swept its season series against Memphis three times in the past four seasons.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

Raptors: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

