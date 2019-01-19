LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League leaders.

The deal ties Alexander-Arnold to Liverpool until 2024, according to media reports, reflecting the progress the 20-year-old has made since his last contract in 2017.

"There was no doubt in my mind to sign and extend the years I have with the club," Alexander-Arnold told the club's website. "Hopefully we can achieve a lot of success in those years."

Alexander-Arnold has established himself as Liverpool's first-choice right-back since making his debut in 2016 — with 67 appearances so far — and played for England at the World Cup last year.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said: "As a player for LFC he is the embodiment of the sentiment 'We're never gonna stop."

