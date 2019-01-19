LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lou Williams won't be coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers against Golden State.

The NBA's leading reserve scorer was inactive for Friday night's game at Staples Center because of a sore right hamstring.

Williams averages 18.7 points. He's scored at least 15 points in 12 straight games, the league's longest active streak among reserves and his longest streak of the season.

He played in his 900th career game on Wednesday against Utah, scoring 23 points.

Advertisement

Williams is tied with Houston's James Harden for first in the NBA with 296 fourth-quarter points this season.

He missed four games last month with a sore left hamstring and left another game early because of the injury.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports