Brendon McCullum and Lee Germon have become the latest former Black Caps to fire up about a Big Bash match that was abandoned due to a power cut.

McCullum's Brisbane Heat were on the ropes against the Sydney Thunder on Thursday night when a power cut sent half the stadium in Brisbane into darkness.

The match was abandoned, with conditions deemed to be unfit for the game to continue.

Former Black Caps Daniel Vettori and Shane Bond, who coach the Heat and Thunder respectively, had their say on the result after the match with Bond slamming the decision for the teams to share the points when the Thunder had the upper hand.

Now, Thunder general manager Germon has echoed Bond's thoughts, confirming the Thunder had contacted Cricket Australia to ask them to declare his side the winners due to poor ground conditions in Brisbane.

"We felt it was important to complete the game and to do so we offered to only bowl our spinners," Germon told AAP.

"We believe the match officials were incorrect in giving teams the option to play and feel the match should have continued as we believe the conditions were safe.

"We believe that the venue has the responsibility to provide floodlighting for the match, including the provision of a back-up power source.

"We have therefore asked Cricket Australia to award Sydney Thunder the two points for a win."

His comments weren't well received by Brisbane opener McCullum, who hit back with questions over the teams' scheduled match in Sydney last week which was called off due to rain, with the Heat winning via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stein method.

This is ridiculous. So @ThunderBBL you want points awarded based on ground standards? Where was the responsibility to provide a roof at Spotless Stadium when it pissed with rain a week ago? Also, are you sure you were winning that game??? ...Craic on 🍀 pic.twitter.com/EcyIaIm9E0 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) January 18, 2019

"Where was the responsibility to provide a roof at Spotless Stadium when it pissed with rain a week ago?" McCullum asked on Twitter. "Also, are you sure you were winning that game?"