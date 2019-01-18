LONDON (AP) — Allonzo Trier goaltended on Thomas Bryant's layup with 0.4 seconds remaining, giving the Washington Wizards a 101-100 victory over the New York Knicks at The O2 Arena on Thursday night.

Bradley Beal had 26 points and nine rebounds, and Otto Porter Jr. added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. They outscored the Knicks 24-11 in the fourth quarter.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 25 points and Luke Kornet added 16 points for the Knicks in their fifth straight loss. New York center Enes Kanter did not travel with the team for the game because of fears over his safety as an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

RAPTORS 111, SUNS 109

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored basket just before time expired to lift Toronto past Phoenix.

Siakam had 10 points and 12 rebounds, Ibaka scored 22 points and Kyle Lowry had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. They have won eight straight at home and six of seven overall.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for Phoenix, and Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

76ERS 120, PACERS 96

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to lead Philadelphia past Indiana for its seventh victory in nine games.

Jimmy Butler added 27 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Former 76ers player Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 27 points.

HORNETS 114, KINGS 95

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 23 points, surpassing 11,000 for his career, and Charlotte beat Sacramento.

Miles Bridges and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist each had 15 points and Willy Hernangomez added 11 points and 16 rebounds. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 24 points.

