EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of interim Michigan State University President John Engler (all times local):

8:20 a.m.

Michigan State University's Board of Trustees has voted to accept interim president John Engler's resignation, but is making his departure effective immediately.

The board acted Thursday, a day after Engler said he'd step down next week . Engler's resignation comes amid fallout from remarks he made about some victims of former sports doctor and convicted sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

Advertisement

The board appointed Satish Udpa as the new interim president. He currently serves as the school's executive vice president for administration and is a distinguished professor.

___

12 a.m.

Michigan State University plans to announce a new interim president following the forced resignation of John Engler amid backlash over his comments about some of convicted sex abuser Larry Nassar's victims.

The Board of Trustees will meet Thursday. The former Michigan governor, who was brought in almost a year ago to help the school recover from the scandal, announced his resignation Wednesday rather than be fired at the meeting. It's effective Jan. 23.

Engler told The Detroit News last week that Nassar's victims in the "spotlight" are "still enjoying that moment at times, you know, the awards and recognition." Engler previously was criticized for sending emails that suggested the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney.

The university plans to name a permanent president in June.