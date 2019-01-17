MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY

The most anticipated match of the day is defending champion Caroline Wozniacki against 30th-seeded but five-time Grand Slam singles winner Maria Sharapova. They haven't played since 2015, back when Sharapova finished the year ranked fourth and Wozniacki was 17th.

"Relatively speaking, on paper, if you're looking at numbers, absolutely," Sharapova said when asked if she was the underdog. "She's No. 3 in the world. I think that speaks for itself in terms of her game, her confidence, everything else." Elsewhere in the women's third round, 2016 champion Angelique Kerber plays Australian wild-card entry Kimberley Birrell and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova takes on Belinda Bencic. In men's play, second-seeded Rafael Nadal plays Australian upstart Alex de Minaur, who was born in Spain, defending champion Roger Federer plays Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe takes plays Andreas Seppi.

Advertisement

FRIDAY'S FORECAST

Chance of rain showers, high of 27 Celsius (81 Fahrenheit)

THURSDAY'S WEATHER

Rain delayed play for about 35 minutes on the main show courts; longer on outside courts. High temperature of 33 C (91 F).

THURSDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's 2nd round: No. 8 Kei Nishikori beat Ivo Karlovic 6-3, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 5-7, 7-6 (7); No. 12 Fabio Fognini beat Leonardo Mayer 7-6 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 16 Milos Raonic beat Stan Wawrinka 6-7 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (11), 7-6 (5); Pierre-Hugues Herbert beat No. 24 Hyeon Chung 6-2, 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Women's 2nd round: No. 1 Simona Halep beat Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4; No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat Tamara Zidansek 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Elina Svitolina beat Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 6-1; No. 7 Karolina Pliskova beat Madison Brengle 4-6, 6-1, 6-0; Venus Williams beat Alize Cornet 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

KEY MATCHES TO COME: No. 16 Serena Williams vs. Eugenie Bouchard; No. 1 Novak Djokovic vs. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

STAT OF THE DAY

59 — number of aces by 39-year-old Karlovic in his loss to Nishikori

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"That's almost my one year (of) aces" — Nishikori.

____

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports