OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Matt Duchene had two goals and an assist against his former club, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Duchene had missed the previous three games due to the birth of his first son. This was his fourth game against the Avalanche since being traded to Ottawa in November 2017. He also scored twice in Denver on Oct. 26.

Brady Tkachuk, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel also scored for the Senators, and Anders Nilsson made 30 saves. It was Ottawa's first win at home since Dec. 17.

Nikita Zadorov and Nathan MacKinnon scored for the Avalanche, who wrapped up a five-game trip. Semyon Varlamov stopped 26 shots.

Duchene put the Senators ahead 4-1 with his 19th goal of the season midway through the third period. Zack Smith had fired a puck that went wide of the net off the back boards, and Duchene picked it up and scored short side.

The Avalanche appeared to cut the lead in half minutes later, but it was waived off upon review because the left post was off the mooring.

MacKinnon had a power-play goal with four minutes remaining and Varlamov on the bench for the two-man advantage. The Avalanche had another opportunity after Christian Jaros sent the puck over the glass, but Colorado couldn't capitalize. Duchene scored into an empty net with 1:02 left.

NOTES: Nick Paul was a healthy scratch for the Senators. ... Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson missed his 11th straight game due to a concussion.

Avalanche: Return home to face the Kings on Saturday.

Senators: Play at Carolina on Friday night.

This story has been corrected to show Duchene had previously played against the Avalanche.

