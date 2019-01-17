DETROIT (AP) — Blake Griffin scored 30 points to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 120-115 overtime victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds for the Pistons, who won for the third time in 11 games. Detroit had six players with at least 13 points.

Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross each scored 24 points for Orlando, which had won two in a row after a four-game losing streak.

Detroit led by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but Vucevic helped pull the Magic within 105-104 with 3:23 to play and tied it at 107 with 2:14 to go. D.J. Augustin followed with a layup to put Orlando ahead, and the teams went scoreless on their next possessions.

Drummond's tip-in tied the game at 109-all, and Vucevic missed a jumper with 20.4 seconds left.

Griffin ran down the clock, but missed a jumper at the end of regulation.

Detroit scored the first four points of overtime, but Ross answered with a pair of 3-pointers. Both teams struggled to score after that, and the Magic called a timeout with 42.5 seconds left, trailing 117-115.

Vucevic missed a hook, and Griffin hit a layup in traffic to give Detroit a four-point lead.

The Magic shot 67.5 percent from the floor in the first half, but the Pistons were able to hold the margin to 63-58 with a 6-1 rebounding advantage on the offensive glass and nine free throws to Orlando's three. Vucevic and Ross had 15 each for the Magic, while Griffin led Detroit with 12.

Ish Smith's 3-pointer gave the Pistons a 75-74 lead late in the third quarter, and Griffin's nine points in the period helped Detroit take a 90-84 lead into the fourth.

The Pistons reserves, supplemented by Drummond, started the final period with a 7-2 run to expand the margin to 11 with 9:45 to play.

Magic: Orlando has lost 20 of its last 26 games in Detroit. They trail this season's series 2-1, with the final game on March 28 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons: Detroit, which leads the league in offensive-rebound margin, had 10 or more for the 30th time this season. . Griffin came into the game averaging 20.2 points in 13 career games against Orlando, his lowest average against any team other than 18.7 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Magic: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Pistons: Host the Miami Heat on Friday.

