MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid was eliminated by Girona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after being held to a 3-3 draw at home on Wednesday.

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench to score an 84th-minute goal that looked set to send Atletico to the quarterfinals, but substitute Seydou Doumbia netted in the 88th and Girona advanced on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate score. The teams drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

It is the first time since 2012 — just before coach Diego Simeone arrived — that Atletico has failed to reach the Copa quarterfinals.

Girona is in the last eight for the first time.

Atletico started well and striker Nikola Kalinic opened the scoring in the 12th with a close-range shot after a long pass from Diego Godin. Girona equalized through Valery Fernandez after the hosts couldn't clear a cross into the area in the 37th, and it took the lead with a header by striker Cristhian Stuani in the 59th to leave Atletico in need of two goals to advance.

Angel Correa got the first from inside the area in the 66th, and Griezmann — who entered the match in the 61st — scored the second with an angled left-footed shot into the top of the net.

Atletico fans were still celebrating at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium when Doumbia, who came off the bench in the 68th, redirected the ball into the net after a low shot by Borja Garcia.

Simeone was back on the bench for Atletico after serving a three-game suspension for a rant in a Copa match against Sevilla last season.

