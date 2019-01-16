Sporting couple Honor and Dan Carter have welcomed a third boy to their family.

The former All Blacks first-five eighth made the announcement on social media following the birth of Rocco Carter.

"Marco & Fox are proud new brothers We are excited to announce the arrival of Rocco George Carter, born 14th January. We are so grateful and couldn't be happier," Carter said.





Marco & Fox are proud new brothers 👶🏻 We are excited to announce the arrival of Rocco George Carter, born 14th January. We are so grateful and couldn’t be happier #BabyCarter #Partyof5 #PlusHerbie 🐶 pic.twitter.com/jFNlTVYh0y — Dan Carter (@DanCarter) January 16, 2019

The Carter family have been enjoying a New Zealand summer after the All Blacks great led his Kobe Steelers side to the Japanese Championship title.