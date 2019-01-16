LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Four Russian bobsledders have been banned until 2020 for their part in organized doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

The four include Alexander Zubkov, who carried Russia's flag at the opening ceremony for the Sochi Games and won two gold medals which have already been stripped for doping.

All have been banned for two years by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, which accepted an earlier Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling that they were part of a scheme to swap steroid-tainted samples for clean urine.

The sanctions bar them from any role in the sport, which in Zubkov's case would include his role as president of the Russian Bobsled Federation.

Advertisement

The other Russians banned are Alexander Kasyanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports