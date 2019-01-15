BATH, England (AP) — Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau has broken a forearm again and will likely miss the Six Nations.

His Bath club confirmed the news on Tuesday, three days after the fracture occurred in a European Champions Cup fixture.

That match marked Faletau's first since he broke his right forearm in October. He wore a brace on his right forearm and was brilliant in setting up Bath's first try.

The club statement did not elaborate on whether Faletau broke the right forearm again, and did not know how long he will be out of action.

He tweeted: "Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. In & out. I'll be back"

Faletau missed all four of Wales' tests in November, and the absence of the British Lions star is a blow to its hopes of winning a first Six Nations title since 2013.

Wales kicks off the Six Nations on Feb. 1 at France.

