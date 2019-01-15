ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday in the second limited-overs cricket international against India.

Though a day-nighter, the match is likely to be played in extreme heat.

Australia retained the same lineup that won the first match by 34 runs to take a lead in the three-match series.

India selected fast bowler Mohammed Siraj to make his one-day international debut. The right-armer has previously played three Twenty20 internationals.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Siddle, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, M.S. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Umpires: Sam Nogajski, Australia, and Richard Kettleborough, England.

TV umpire: Michael Gough, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

