MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

It's a big second day at Melbourne Park with Novak Djokovic beginning his quest for a seventh Australian Open title and 15th Grand Slam singles win. Serena Williams, after missing last year's tournament, has won seven titles at Melbourne Park and 23 Grand Slam singles championships overall. Naomi Osaka, who beat Williams in a controversial final at the U.S Open last year, also plays her first match as well at top-seeded Simona Halep. Djokovic plays in the first night match on Rod Laver Arena against American qualifier Mitchell Krueger, Williams has the second day match on the same court against Tatjana Maria and Osaka plays Magda Linette following the Djokovic match. Halep plays Kaia Kanepi. Other men's seed of note are No. 4 Alexander Zverev and No. 8 Kei Nishikori, while Venus Williams plays 25th-seeded Mihaela Buzarnescu.

TUESDAY'S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit)

MONDAY'S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 32 Celsius (89 Fahrenheit)

MONDAY'S KEY RESULTS

Men's 1st round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat James Duckworth 6-4, 6-3, 7-5; No. 5 Kevin Anderson beat Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 5-7, 6-2, 6-1; Reilly Opelka beat No. 9 John Isner 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5); No. 14 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Women's 1st round: No. 2 Angelique Kerber beat Polona Hercog 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Sloane Stephens beat Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2; No. 30 Maria Sharapova beat Harriet Dart 6-0, 6-0.

STAT OF THE DAY

9-0 — John Isner's record over American players at Grand Slam tournaments until his loss to Opelka.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I think I was just focused on not having a letdown." — Sharapova, on her relentless win over Dart.

