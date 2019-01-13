BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Antoine Griezmann ensured that Atletico Madrid kept the pressure on Barcelona by scoring its sole goal in a 1-0 win over Levante at home on Sunday.

Second-place Atletico remained unbeaten in 16 consecutive rounds of the Spanish league and pulled to within two points of Barcelona before the leaders host Eibar later.

Griezmann scored his team-leading ninth league goal of the season when he fired a spot kick over Levante goalkeeper Oier Olazabal in the 57th minute following a handball by defender Nikola Vukcevic.

Atletico dominated possession and the scoring chances but its lack of finishing touch meant it needed goalkeeper Jan Oblak to block a shot by Jose Morales in the 70th to guarantee the victory.

The hosts thought they scored early through Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion, but the referee waived his goal off because of a foul at the start of the attack that he spotted during a video review.

Atletico defender Stefan Savic had to be substituted before 10 minutes were up due to muscle pain in his left thigh.

Also later, third-place Sevilla also visits Athletic Bilbao, while fifth-place Real Madrid is at Real Betis.

