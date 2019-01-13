INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Two-time overall World Cup ski champion Anna Veith has ended her season after injuring a knee in training.

The Austrian ski federation says the 2014 Olympic gold medalist tore her right ACL in a giant slalom run Saturday and will undergo surgery.

Veith has been slowed by knee injuries since winning her second straight overall title in 2015, as Anna Fenninger, and has since had just one World Cup race win.

She looked set to retain her Olympic super-G title in Pyeongchang last February until Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic delivered a dramatic late run to win by 0.01 seconds.

The 29-year-old Veith had four top-10 finishes in the World Cup this season with a best of sixth in super-G at Lake Louise, Canada.

