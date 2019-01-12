AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — American Tennys Sandgren won his first ATP Tour singles title Saturday, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the ASB Classic.

The 27-year-old Sandgren, ranked 63rd, was playing in his second tour final after being beaten by compatriot Steve Johnson at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in April.

Sandgren broke Norrie in his first service game — only the third time Norrie's serve had been broken at the tournament — and held a narrow edge throughout the match, winning the tournament without dropping a set.

"I'm a little bit at a loss for words actually," Sandgren said. "A lot of work, a lot of training, a lot sacrifice goes in to even making a final and to get a win...I'm kind of speechless. I was just grateful that I could be out here and could play and compete. I've had some injuries and just to be healthy and play well has been good."

While Sandgren was always in front, he didn't win easily. Norrie didn't play as well as he has this week to reach his first tour final but he still competed hard and made use of a strong return of serve.

After breaking the British player in the opening game of the first set, Sandgren dropped his serve in the fourth game, then immediately broke again for a 3-2 lead.

He saved a break point in the eighth game, eventually clinching the game with his fifth ace, before and served out the set in 41 minutes.

Sandgren broke Norrie in the third game of the second set, after Norrie saved three break points. He held his serve, at times with difficulty, before clinching the match on his second championship point.

