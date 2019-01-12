SYDNEY (AP) — Alex de Minaur defeated Gilles Simon 6-3, 6-2 Saturday in a rain-delayed semifinal at the Sydney International.

De Minaur will now play Andreas Seppi in the men's final later Saturday at Ken Rosewell Arena. The de Minaur-Simon match was originally scheduled for Friday night.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty will play the women's final ahead of the men's decider.

