SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has sold Manolo Gabbiadini to Italian team Sampdoria, ending the striker's two-year spell in the English Premier League.

The 27-year-old Gabbiadini, who scored 12 goals in 60 appearances for Southampton, fell out of favor at the south-coast club.

Southampton announced the transfer on Friday without disclosing a fee.

Sampdoria is in seventh place in the Italian league.

