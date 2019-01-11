MOSCOW (AP) — Russian bobsledder Alexander Zubkov has won a Moscow court ruling that could make it harder for the International Olympic Committee to recover his gold medals.

The Russian flagbearer at the 2014 Sochi Olympics was stripped of his two gold medals from those games in 2017 by the IOC for doping. He failed to overturn that disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport last year.

But Moscow's highest civil court on Friday upheld Zubkov's claim that the CAS procedure was unfair and shouldn't be recognized in Russia, rejecting an appeal from the Russian Olympic Committee.

Friday's ruling will also make it harder for Zubkov to be removed as president of the Russian Bobsled Federation.

